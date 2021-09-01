Logo
State Street Announces Appointment by my529 to Provide Range of Investment Servicing Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

State Street Corporation (

NYSE:STT, Financial) today announced that it has been appointed by my529 to provide a variety of investment servicing solutions to help streamline my529’s investment operations. my529, Utah’s official nonprofit 529 educational savings plan, is a direct-sold 529 college savings plan available to residents of any state and currently has over $20 billion in assets under management1.

“We are very pleased to announce this appointment with my529,” said Chris Coleman, head of Global Client Coverage at State Street​. “The new, collective arrangement will allow my529 to sunset legacy technology applications, streamline operational processes, and redeploy resources to focus on supporting their 400,0002 + participants in the savings program.”

As part of the announced servicing agreement, State Street will provide my529 with accounting, daily NAV calculations, performance reporting, daily cash settlements as well as dynamic cash allocations, trading, and rebalancing services.

“This is an exciting time for my529,” said Richard Ellis who is the program’s Executive Director. “We are confident that this servicing agreement with State Street will improve the scale and efficiency required to meet our future growth objectives on behalf of our plan’s participants.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $42.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3742394.1.1.GBL.RTL

1 https%3A%2F%2Fmy529.org%2Fmy529-a-confident-path-forward-to-higher-education-2%2F+%0A
2 https%3A%2F%2Fmy529.org%2Fmy529-joins-effort-encouraging-utahns-to-save-money%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210901005780r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005780/en/

