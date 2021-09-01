GoodCell Appoints Chris Garcia as New CEO

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

GoodCell Appoints Chris Garcia as New CEO

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to accelerate scale of its commercial strategy under new leadership.

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --GoodCell, a medically-actionable health technology service to proactively identify, track and address health risks, today announces it has appointed Chris Garcia as its new Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Garcia will work to scale GoodCell's commercial strategy, while founder Trevor Perry will assume the title of President and remain as a director of the company.

"The Board of Directors and I are excited to have Chris lead our organization into its next chapter of development," said Mr. Perry. "Chris' addition validates the value of what we have built at GoodCell to date and expands the best in-class leadership team we have in place at the company."

In addition to scaling GoodCell's commercial strategy, Chris will work to enhance the company's platform to deliver a cutting-edge experience for their members, prioritize R&D initiatives to drive long-term value, expand its scientific credibility and foster a progressive company culture while effectively scaling the organization.

"I'm fired up to be joining GoodCell at this exciting time in the company's evolution. After closing two rounds of financing, rapidly expanding its IP development, and attracting important partners, such as Navia, Quest, and the New York Blood Center, it is clear that the company is well positioned to accelerate its rollout into the marketplace," said Chris Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, GoodCell. "I feel privileged to be a part of this revolutionary company that is aggressively pursuing the identification and monitoring of genetic changes that will likely predict certain major illness or disease states. As cellular therapeutics and treatments are increasingly introduced to the market, GoodCell's personal biobanking will enable its members to proactively leverage today's science as it becomes tomorrow's medicine, thus improving the health of our membership while reducing the overall cost of care."

Mr. Garcia's career in healthcare has spanned over thirty years as a founder, operator or private equity investor in over a dozen healthcare companies. Most recently, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Remedy Partners which is now part of Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) and presently serves as a director of two private equity backed healthcare companies.

About GoodCell

GoodCell empowers individuals to live longer and healthier lives with a medically actionable health technology service that uniquely screens for major illness, tracks changing genetic risk for disease over time and preserves your healthiest cells for potentially life-saving therapies. With the rapid expansion of cellular therapeutics, the company offers the only health solution that utilizes personal genetic and biological information as well as biobanking stem cells to access for cell therapies as they become available. Committed to shaping the future of personalized health as today's science becomes tomorrow's medicine, GoodCell is led by a founding team of science and technology innovators with diverse research backgrounds from notable institutions such as the Harvard Stem Cell Institute. Learn more at: www.goodcell.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG93505&sd=2021-09-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goodcell-appoints-chris-garcia-as-new-ceo-301367515.html

SOURCE GoodCell

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG93505&Transmission_Id=202109011200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG93505&DateId=20210901
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment