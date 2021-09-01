WalkMe Named a Leader and Star Performer in Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 by Everest Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

WalkMe Named a Leader and Star Performer in Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 by Everest Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

DAP category creator recognized by global research firm as indisputable leader for sophistication of the product, new enhancements, and efforts to grow the entire DAP market and community

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption platforms, today announced it has been named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group's Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021, a framework that gauges market impact, vision and capabilities to aid enterprise buying decisions. This is the second consecutive year that WalkMe secured placement in the top category on the same assessment, capturing high marks in market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, and analytics and reporting, among various other criteria.

WalkMe_Logo.jpg

"As the Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix, WalkMe unequivocally leads in the key capabilities required of an enterprise digital adoption platform," said Dan Adika, CEO and co-founder of WalkMe. "When businesses all at once were dependent on digital and remote workforces, global organizations required the in-app guidance, automation, analytics, ecosystems, as well as data security and compliance that only a market-leading Digital Adoption Platform provides. We are proud to be recognized by Everest Group in this capacity, as it reflects WalkMe's commitment to our people, innovation, and customers' success."

WalkMe was founded ten years ago to simplify the way people interact with technology. As a no-code, platform-agnostic solution, WalkMe's Digital Adoption Platform runs across all underlying applications-- for both employees and customers alike. Over the last decade, WalkMe has continued to deliver digital solutions at scale to help organizations worldwide achieve their digital transformation goals by creating frictionless and elegant digital experiences that reduce complexity in the enterprise technology stack. WalkMe went public in June of 2021 with a $2.5 billion market valuation.

"WalkMe demonstrated the strongest year-over-year movement on both market impact and vision and capability categories, emerging as both a Leader and Star Performer on the DAP Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021," said Sharath Hari, Practice Lead at Everest Group. "WalkMe's strong position on the PEAK Matrix was underpinned by it achieving high scores across various parameters, some which include market adoption, vision and strategy, product capability, analytics, and implementation and support."

"You can't have digital transformation without a digital adoption platform," said Krishna Kumar Saw, Senior Systems Manager, Enablement and Content Platforms, Splunk. "WalkMe provides that layer on top of the transformation—it makes new processes self-explanatory. It is like that friend in the office who always has the answers."

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for the assessment of market impact, vision and capability that provides the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments.

To download a copy of the report, click here.

About WalkMe
WalkMe's cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform enables organizations to measure, drive and act to ultimately accelerate their digital transformations and better realize the value of their software investments. Our code-free platform leverages our proprietary technology to provide visibility to an organization's Chief Information Officer and business leaders, while improving user experience, productivity and efficiency for employees and customers. Alongside walkthroughs and third-party integration capabilities, our platform can be customized to fit an organization's needs.

Additional Resources:

Media Contact
Christina Knittel
WalkMe
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN91608&sd=2021-09-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walkme-named-a-leader-and-star-performer-in-digital-adoption-platform-dap-peak-matrix-assessment-2021-by-everest-group-301367527.html

SOURCE WalkMe

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN91608&Transmission_Id=202109011200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN91608&DateId=20210901
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment