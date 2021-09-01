Michelle Obama Added to TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Esteemed Speakers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Michelle Obama Added to TriNet PeopleForce Roster of Esteemed Speakers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Attorney, Best-Selling Author and Former First Lady of the U.S. to Deliver Keynote Discussion at 2nd Annual Award-Winning Conference Focused on Business Transformation, Agility and Innovation for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of Former First Lady Michelle Obama to its roster of thought leaders and influencers at the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

TriNet_MO_Solo.jpg

"Mrs. Obama brings an incredible amount of perspective on leadership, risk taking, business, diversity and public policy that will be a huge benefit to the entrepreneurs and business leaders in attendance at TriNet PeopleForce," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. "Add to this that she is an incredible inspiration for anyone wanting to effect change and make a meaningful impact on the world. We are excited to have her insights to wrap up four days of exciting and innovative content from world-class speakers." Mrs. Obama will participate in a keynote session at 1:00pm ET on September 16.

During Mrs. Obama's time as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, she served as a role model for women and children, and worked as an advocate for poverty awareness, education, nutrition, and military families. Her memoir, "Becoming," sold more copies than any other book published in the U.S. in 2018, achieving that status in just 15 days and instantly rising to the #1 slot on the New York Times Best Sellers list, with more than 15 million copies sold worldwide. She won a Grammy for her audio recording of the book and also published a young readers edition in 2021 that was adapted for children ages 10 and up.

In 2018, Mrs. Obama and her husband President Barack Obama founded Higher Ground Productions, a company focused on telling powerful stories that entertain, inform and inspire while elevating, a company focused on lifting up diverse voices in the entertainment industry. The company introduced a culinary children's series on Netflix--Waffles + Mochi--while Mrs. Obama also launched Pass the Love with Waffles + Mochi, a campaign with the Partnership for a Healthier America. In 2020 she released The Michelle Obama Podcast, where she hosts live conversations with family, friends and colleagues that explore the relationships in our lives that make us who we are.

Mrs. Obama holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and African-American studies from Princeton University and a juris doctor degree from Harvard Law School. Prior to serving as First Lady, she worked as an attorney, in public service for the city of Chicago, as a nonprofit executive director and in leadership for the University of Chicago.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country.

To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing [email protected].

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441

TNET_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF93545&sd=2021-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michelle-obama-added-to-trinet-peopleforce-roster-of-esteemed-speakers-301367573.html

SOURCE TriNet

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF93545&Transmission_Id=202109011223PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF93545&DateId=20210901
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment