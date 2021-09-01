Waters to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley's 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial) Udit Batra Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare on Tuesday, September 14th, 2021 at 8:45AM Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation on Waters’ investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.waters.com .

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,400 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

