PPG Launches Virtual PPG Aerospace Academy Education Program

PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced that it has launched PPG Aerospace Academy Online, which is a virtual training program that provides users of the company’s aerospace products with on-demand access to online learning modules and resources.

Nine coatings-related courses are available immediately and cover a range of topics, from the basics of surface preparation and priming through cutting-edge technology like basecoat/clearcoat systems and PPG AEROCRON™ electrocoat primer. PPG plans to expand the offering to include segments on its sealants, adhesives and packaging for the aerospace industry.

The new, virtual training resources are an extension of PPG’s continued in-person PPG Aerospace Academy, enabling greater flexibility and access to the company’s longstanding industry knowledge base and technical expertise.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve adapted our training modules to provide future-forward means of interacting with and supporting our customers,” said Jonathan Love, PPG Aerocron commercial support team leader. “Participants are not restricted by their physical location or ability to travel. First-hand access to industry-leading resources is now only a few clicks away.”

He added, “PPG Aerospace Academy ensures that our customers are at the forefront of the latest aerospace technologies. Whether it be through traditional classroom and hands-on experiences or our new online training, the academy aims to keep participants ahead of the curve.”

To learn more about PPG’s virtual and global in-person training, visit www.ppgaerospace.com%2FProducts%2FAerospace-Academy.aspx.

PPG’s global aerospace business offers coatings, sealants, adhesives, transparencies, packaging and application systems, and transparent armor, as well as chemical management and other services. For more information, visit www.ppgaerospace.com.

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 135 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $13.8 billion in 2020. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.

