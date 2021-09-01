Logo
Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Launches in Hong Kong

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, CA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company’s subsidiary Kannaway® has launched its operations in Hong Kong.

​​"Our first Asian expansion has been a fantastic success in Japan and we now look forward to bringing our high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) products to Hong Kong as well," Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder said. "Hemp has a long history in the region and, according to MJBizDaily, China is the world’s largest hemp producer. Now, with the global popularity of CBD on the rise, we’re seeing the citizens of Hong Kong who want to go back to their roots use hemp-derived CBD.”

Kannaway® will be hosting regional events to educate current and potential Brand Ambassadors on the many potential wellness benefits and financial opportunities of hemp-derived CBD oil.

About Kannaway®
Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led byKannaway® andHempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners includingAXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer byCNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship productReal Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available atOTCMarkets.com or by visitingwww.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video,click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:
Kathryn Brown
Account Director
CMW Media
P. 858-264-6600
[email protected]
www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:
P. (858) 283-4016
[email protected]

