Templeton Global Income Fund ("GIM") Announces Distribution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] today announced a monthly distribution from net investment income of $0.0360 per share, payable on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 14, 2021).

The Fund’s Board authorized a managed distribution plan pursuant to which the Fund will make monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 7.5%, based on the average monthly net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s common shares (the “Plan”). The Fund will calculate the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in the month on which the NAV is calculated. The Plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there can be no assurance that the Plan will be successful in doing so. The Fund is managed with a goal of generating as much of the distribution as possible from net ordinary income and short-term capital gains, that is consistent with the Fund’s investment strategy and risk profile. To the extent that sufficient distributable income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution rate. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that was invested in the Fund is paid back to shareholders. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income”. Even though the Fund may realize current year capital gains, such gains may be offset, in whole or in part, by the Fund’s capital loss carryovers from prior years. The Plan is subject to periodic review by the Board and may be amended or terminated at any time.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Plan. The amounts and sources of the Fund’s distributions to be reported will be estimates and will not be provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will describe how to report the Fund’s distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005864/en/

