FOX Business Network Signs Madison Alworth and Kelly O'Grady as Correspondents

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

FOX Business Network (FBN) has signed Madison Alworth as a New York-based correspondent and Kelly O’Grady as a Los Angeles-based correspondent. They will begin their new roles this month.

Since December 2018, Ms. Alworth has worked as a reporter and anchor for WTSP, the CBS affiliated station in Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida. Most recently, she covered the COVID-19 pandemic, race relations in the United States, and breaking business news of the day for the station. In addition to her on-air role, she also helped build the station’s weekend morning show, where she managed a team of associate producers and photographers who executed daily stories and created long-form pieces.

Prior to WTSP-TV, Ms. Alworth served as a producer and on-air reporter for the live streaming financial news network, Cheddar News. In this capacity, she wrote and delivered on-air news hits covering the trending topics of the day. Additionally, she served as the producer for the 4 PM/ET hour of Closing Bell, Cheddar News’ evening program that covers finance, tech, startups and innovation. Previously, she worked as an associate producer at NBC News during which she produced content for the Today Show, including women in business segments and the 2016 New York Presidential Primary. A graduate of Yale University, Ms. Alworth began her broadcasting career as a production assistant intern for FOX News Channel’s Your World with Neil Cavuto.

Ms. O’Grady joins FBN from dot.LA, where she served as chief on-air correspondent, as well as head of video, for the news and events company that highlights innovation in Los Angeles’ startup and tech community. In this position, she frequently reported on the technology sector, as well as on the media industry and corporate earnings for national business outlets. Additionally, she anchored dot.LA’s summit where she interviewed key industry leaders, including Hello Sunshine’s Sarah Harden.

Previously, Ms. O’Grady worked in Boston, MA as an on-air host and reporter for New England Sport Network’s (NESN) Dirty Water TV, covering New England’s sporting, entertainment, and charity events. During her stint at NESN, she wrote travel articles highlighting restaurants, lounges and events outside of New England. Prior to NESN, she held the position of management consultant associate McKinsey & Company, and previously was a senior analyst in corporate strategy and business development for The Walt Disney Company, where she created financial models for mergers and acquisitions ranging from $5 Million-$3 Billion. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School, Ms. O’Grady got her start in broadcasting as the President of Harvard Women in Business and Harvard Television and as an on-air host for the school’s TV program.

FOX Business Network (FBN) is a financial news channel delivering real-time information across all platforms that impact both Main Street and Wall Street. Headquartered in New York — the business capital of the world — FBN launched in October 2007 and currently ranks among the top business channels on television. The network is available in nearly 80 million homes in all markets across the United States. Owned by FOX Corporation, FBN is a unit of FOX News Media and has bureaus in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005863/en/

