Counterpoint Global Portfolio Buys Cricut Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Agilon Health Inc, Sells Overstock.com Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp

- New Purchases: CRCT, AGL, AGC, GBTC, SRNG, ROO, LTCH, KINV B, DOCS, FIGS, IS, BAB, MNDY, VMEO, ZY, EQH, AI, DM, GLBE, PRCH, LYEL, DYNS, PATH, ATAI, SQSP, MQ, BSKYU, BARK, ME, PRVA, TALK, TCVA, NFH, BILL, BEAM, PCOR, ALLO, CFLT, FATE, CRWD, DPZ, CSGP, IPSC, AZO, CMLTU, GRPH, CCCC, ABCL, GHRS,
- Added Positions: NET, RBLX, W, U, ADYEN, CPNG, APPN, FSLY, TWTR, OKTA, RPRX, SFIX, TTD, PGR, Z, SNOW, RDFN, MRNA, SPOT, SNAP, BOWX, ZM, PINS, AGL, RTO, PTON, CIGI, MDB, OSTK, MELI, CRM, DASH, 01024, TWLO, FTCH, DOCU, COUP, EVO, SQ, ROKU, SONG, TAL, CSU, DDOG, ALNY, 4477, CPRT, GDRX, QTNT, 2484, NVDA, RBL, XM, APT, ROL, ATVI, GH, EXAS, PASG, OPEN, KAHOT, AFRM, WDAY, MSTR, ROP, RLAY,
- Reduced Positions: OSTK, UBER, TPL, AMZN, HDB, ISRG, UTZ, ZI, FROG, APPF, ECL, PLAN, MP, CVNA, CDLX, FSV, GHVI, VRM, SMAR, DXCM, CHWY, VCP, XRO, UPWK, BLL, OLO, SHOP, ABC, SE, ICE, FB, INSP, ASURB, SHW, DIS, AXON, GTTN, ABCM, AENA, TDOC, SPGI, MLM, TYL, OM, SNPS, HQY, PACE, LEAP, OSH, HUGS.U, CDNS, WCN, B3SA3, EVI, 603288, FDMT, NTLA, RGLD, OLK, LIN, ALHC, CMIIU, OSCR, VITR, PEN, FEVR, EDIT, WSO, SGFY, ABGI, SANA, GLOB, SEER, SDGR,
- Sold Out: HOME, RYM, TSIA, WISH, NUAN, GET, STIC.U, ADPT, TMO, NFLX, TTWO, MSGS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Counterpoint Global Portfolio
- Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) - 10,034 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 3,141 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 587 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
- Fastly Inc (FSLY) - 10,685 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
- Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 20,253 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Cricut Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.48 and $42.6, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 5,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $43.25, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $35.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Deliveroo PLC (ROO)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio initiated holding in Deliveroo PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.28 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.57. The stock is now traded at around $3.484000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 18,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 123.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $128.240300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 3,814 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 437.23%. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.737500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wayfair Inc (W)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 49.65%. The purchase prices were between $270.97 and $339.15, with an estimated average price of $313.54. The stock is now traded at around $281.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 325.85%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adyen NV (ADYEN)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Adyen NV by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $1674.6 and $2116, with an estimated average price of $1931.38. The stock is now traded at around $2734.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $32.04 and $49.35, with an estimated average price of $41.17. The stock is now traded at around $31.400700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.Sold Out: Ryman Healthcare Ltd (RYM)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Ryman Healthcare Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.61 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $13.94.Sold Out: TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (TSIA)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $10.37.Sold Out: ContextLogic Inc (WISH)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in ContextLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $7.74 and $15.8, with an estimated average price of $11.87.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Getlink SE (GET)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio sold out a holding in Getlink SE. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $13.21.Reduced: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio reduced to a holding in Overstock.com Inc by 98.22%. The sale prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.7%. Counterpoint Global Portfolio still held 176 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio reduced to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 49.05%. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $40.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Counterpoint Global Portfolio still held 4,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio reduced to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp by 75.19%. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13. The stock is now traded at around $1355.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Counterpoint Global Portfolio still held 33 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.07%. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3521.989900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Counterpoint Global Portfolio still held 85 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio reduced to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 36.47%. The sale prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1061.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Counterpoint Global Portfolio still held 263 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
Counterpoint Global Portfolio reduced to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 41.34%. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $19.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Counterpoint Global Portfolio still held 5,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.
