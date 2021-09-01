Logo
Buffett's Modified Market Indicator Tops 151% in September

A look at market and index trends as Nasdaq hits new all-time high

Author's Avatar
James Li
Sep 01, 2021

Summary

  • Warren Buffett’s modified market indicator exceeded 151% to begin September.
  • Nasdaq hits new all-time intraday high, driven by top Berkshire holding Apple.
  • S&P 500 finishes August with 7th consecutive positive month.
Article's Main Image

On Wednesday, the favorite market indicator of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A )(

BRK.B, Financial) CEO and famous value investor Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), topped 151.6% on the back of major stock indexes hitting new all-time highs.

The Nasdaq Composite Index hit an intraday high of 15,370.17, up 110.93 points from Tuesday’s close of 15,259.24. Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial), the largest holding in Berkshire’s equity portfolio, hit a new intraday high of $154.98, up approximately 2.07% from the previous close of $151.83.

1433101937615572992.png

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a new Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean one-month total return of the Nasdaq 100 stocks is 2.49%, with a median of 2.33%. Sixty-two stocks had a positive one-month total return, including eight stocks with returns of at least 12%.

1433103550333849600.png

S&P 500 begins new month with a slight gain following seventh consecutive positive month

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index traded at an intraday high of 4,533.64, up approximately 0.24% from the previous close of 4,522.68. The index gained 2.9% during August, its seventh consecutive positive month.

1433106043776274432.png

The mean one-month total return for the S&P 500 stocks is 2.31% with a median of 2.44%. Twenty-two stocks had a one-month return of at least 12%.

1433106552125919232.png

Buffett’s market indicator breaks 150% milestone

While the market indexes hit all-time record intraday highs, the ratio of total market cap to the sum of gross domestic product and Federal Reserve assets stood at 151.6%, up from the Aug. 3 reading of 151.3%.

1433136725072285696.png

Based on current market valuation levels, the implied market return over the next eight years is -1.5% per year assuming a reversion to the 20-year median level of 91.4%. According to the predicted and actual returns chart, the implied market return per year can range between -5.6% and 1.6%: The lower bound assumes a reversion to a pessimistic case of 70% of the 20-year median level while the upper bound assumes a reversion to an optimistic case of 130% of the 20-year median level.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long AAPL
