Buffett's Modified Market Indicator Tops 151% in September

On Wednesday, the favorite market indicator of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A )( BRK.B, Financial) CEO and famous value investor Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), topped 151.6% on the back of major stock indexes hitting new all-time highs.

The Nasdaq Composite Index hit an intraday high of 15,370.17, up 110.93 points from Tuesday’s close of 15,259.24. Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), the largest holding in Berkshire’s equity portfolio, hit a new intraday high of $154.98, up approximately 2.07% from the previous close of $151.83.

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a new Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean one-month total return of the Nasdaq 100 stocks is 2.49%, with a median of 2.33%. Sixty-two stocks had a positive one-month total return, including eight stocks with returns of at least 12%.

S&P 500 begins new month with a slight gain following seventh consecutive positive month

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index traded at an intraday high of 4,533.64, up approximately 0.24% from the previous close of 4,522.68. The index gained 2.9% during August, its seventh consecutive positive month.

The mean one-month total return for the S&P 500 stocks is 2.31% with a median of 2.44%. Twenty-two stocks had a one-month return of at least 12%.

Buffett’s market indicator breaks 150% milestone

While the market indexes hit all-time record intraday highs, the ratio of total market cap to the sum of gross domestic product and Federal Reserve assets stood at 151.6%, up from the Aug. 3 reading of 151.3%.

Based on current market valuation levels, the implied market return over the next eight years is -1.5% per year assuming a reversion to the 20-year median level of 91.4%. According to the predicted and actual returns chart, the implied market return per year can range between -5.6% and 1.6%: The lower bound assumes a reversion to a pessimistic case of 70% of the 20-year median level while the upper bound assumes a reversion to an optimistic case of 130% of the 20-year median level.