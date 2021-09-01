Cantaloupe, Inc. to Participate in Lake Street's 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Cantaloupe%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced that the Company will be participating in Lake Street’s 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Investors and interested parties can access the presentations by visiting the Company’s investor relations website https%3A%2F%2Fcantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com%2F.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

-- F-CTLP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005886/en/