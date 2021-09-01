Logo
Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Third Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.33 Per Share

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) has declared a quarterly distribution of $0.33 per share on its Common Stock. The distribution, optionally payable in additional shares of Common Stock, or in cash by specific stockholder election, is to be paid on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2021 (ex-dividend on September 10, 2021). The price of shares issued for reinvestment will be determined on September 20, 2021.

The Fund has adopted a Distribution Policy of paying quarterly distributions on its Common Stock. Distributions are being made at the annual rate of 7% of the rolling average of the prior four calendar quarter-end net asset values (NAVs), with the fourth quarter distribution being the greater of 1.75% of the rolling average or the minimum distribution required by IRS regulations. The policy, including the annual rate, is subject to change at the discretion of the Fund's Board of Directors.

The Fund's estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on September 24, 2021 and for 2021 year-to-date are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of August 31, 2021

FUND

DISTRIBUTION

PER SHARE

NET INVESTMENT
INCOME

NET REALIZED

SHORT-TERM

GAINS

NET REALIZED

LONG-TERM

GAINS

RETURN OF
CAPITAL

RVT

$0.33

$0.0000 (%)

$0.0679 (21%)

$0.2621 (79%)

$0.0000 (0%)

Estimated Allocations for 2021 through August 31, 2021

FUND

DISTRIBUTION

PER SHARE

NET INVESTMENT
INCOME

NET REALIZED

SHORT-TERM

GAINS

NET REALIZED

LONG-TERM

GAINS

RETURN OF
CAPITAL

RVT

$0.89

$0.0000 (0%)

$0.1831 (21%)

$0.7069(79%)

$0.0000 (0%)

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Fund

Average Annual Total
Return (in relation to
NAV for the 5-year
period ending on
8/31/2021)1

Annualized Current
Distribution Rate
(expressed as a
percentage of NAV as
of 8/31/2021)2

Cumulative total return
(in relation to NAV for
the fiscal year through
8/31/2021)3

Cumulative fiscal year
Distribution Rate (as a
percentage of NAV as
of 8/31/2021)4

RVT

15.86%

6.31%

16.50%

4.25%

1

Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five year period ended August 31, 2021. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

2

The annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2021.

3

Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from December 31, 2020 to August 31, 2021, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.

4

The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal year period (January 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021), as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2021.

About Royce Value Trust, Inc.

Royce Value Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company whose shares of Common Stock are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund's primary investment goal is long-term capital growth, which it seeks by normally investing at least 65% of its assets in equity securities primarily of small- and micro-cap companies.

For further information on The Royce Fundssm, please visit our web site at: www.royceinvest.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH93697&sd=2021-09-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royce-value-trust-inc-nyse-rvt-declares-third-quarter-common-stock-distribution-of-0-33-per-share-301367699.html

SOURCE Royce Value Trust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH93697&Transmission_Id=202109011408PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH93697&DateId=20210901
