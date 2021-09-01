PEOPLE and Great Place to Work Name Protiviti to 'Companies That Care'® List

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work® have honored global consulting firm Protiviti as one of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care® for demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for its employees and their communities.

"We applaud our people for all they do for each other, their communities and our clients."

The Companies that Care list is based on confidential responses to Great Place to Work's annual survey and represents more than five million U.S. employees' experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities. The survey also takes into account each company's benefits and its philanthropic and community support during the last year.

"Protiviti has a deeply-rooted culture of helping those in need through volunteering and fundraising programs at the global, national and local office level," said Andrea Spinelli, a managing director with Protiviti and global leader of its community service program. "Even during the pandemic, our people have found creative ways to continue supporting their communities, including raising funds to buy equipment for first responders, delivering restaurant meals to frontline COVID healthcare workers, creating winter kits for the homeless, taking part in virtual fundraising walks and runs, and organizing virtual meal-packing events in support of our award-winning community service program, 'i on Hunger.'" Protiviti's i on Hunger program has provided more than 11 million meals to people in need since it was founded in late 2014.

During the pandemic, Protiviti has supported its employees so that they could stay safe and work from home. Numerous programs were enhanced or launched to help ease the challenging time, including increased flexible work arrangements to accommodate parents doing home schooling; increased time off to care for family members who got sick; resources for mental and physical well-being such as webinars and online yoga classes; and an allowance payment employees could use for their personal needs. "As part of our commitment to taking care of our people, we have increased communications, particularly from our leadership team, to strengthen our connection while working remotely and to share the latest information about the evolving pandemic landscape," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "We applaud our people for all they do for each other, their communities and our clients."

"These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways — from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity and inclusion in the forefront," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all." Companies were only considered for the list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Since 2015, Protiviti has been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is based on the Great Place to Work survey. The firm has also been recognized on multiple other Great Place to Work lists, including Best Workplaces for Diversity, Parents, Millennials and Consulting and Professional Services. Learn more about Protiviti's accolades at https://www.protiviti.com/US-en/company-recognition

