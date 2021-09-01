Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) Buys Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

For the details of Invesco Peak Retirement 2065 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+peak+retirement+2065+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Invesco Peak Retirement 2065 Fund
- Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 19,616 shares, 18.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.60%
- Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) - 16,713 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.57%
- Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ (PBDM) - 6,542 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.28%
- Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) - 3,590 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.48%
- Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) - 4,684 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.81%
Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.04 and $30.33, with an estimated average price of $29.34. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)
Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX)
Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility (IDLV)
Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)
Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco Peak Retirement 2065 Fund. Also check out:
1. Invesco Peak Retirement 2065 Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invesco Peak Retirement 2065 Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invesco Peak Retirement 2065 Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invesco Peak Retirement 2065 Fund keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment