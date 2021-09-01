Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) Buys Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

Added Positions: OMFL, PBUS, PBDM, XSLV, ISDX, IDLV, BAB, VRIG,

Investment company Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series). As of 2021Q2, Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) owns 8 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 19,616 shares, 18.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.60% Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) - 16,713 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.57% Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ (PBDM) - 6,542 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.28% Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) - 3,590 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.48% Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX) - 4,684 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.81%

Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in Invesco PureBeta SM FTSE Developed ex-North Americ by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.04 and $30.33, with an estimated average price of $29.34. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 6,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.48%. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $30.82. The stock is now traded at around $32.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 3,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Growth Series (invesco Growth Series) added to a holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol by 29.82%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.