Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund Buys Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Sells Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, PowerSh

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF, Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF, sells Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund owns 12 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 5,104,984 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05% Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) - 3,575,803 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 1,835,863 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.37% Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 2,383,846 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.88% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 495,083 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.51%

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 3,575,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund initiated holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 4,019,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 571,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund initiated holding in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $24.86, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,613,059 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund added to a holding in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 33.75%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,075,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 57.54%. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $48.859900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.78%. Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund still held 1,776,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 29.51%. The sale prices were between $160.45 and $184.55, with an estimated average price of $171.96. The stock is now traded at around $204.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.47%. Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund still held 495,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund reduced to a holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol by 21.64%. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.8%. Invesco Select Risk: Moderate Investor Fund still held 2,677,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.