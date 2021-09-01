Invesco Select Risk: Conservative Investor Fund Buys Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol

For the details of Invesco Select Risk: Conservative Investor Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+select+risk%3A+conservative+investor+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Invesco Select Risk: Conservative Investor Fund
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 1,974,048 shares, 14.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14%
- Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) - 1,545,907 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG) - 1,386,434 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.18%
- Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 1,546,336 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.62%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 64,100 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.2%
Invesco Select Risk: Conservative Investor Fund initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.09%. The holding were 1,545,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Invesco Select Risk: Conservative Investor Fund reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 71.56%. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.42%. Invesco Select Risk: Conservative Investor Fund still held 74,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco Select Risk: Conservative Investor Fund. Also check out:
