Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) Buys Karooooo, TBC Bank Group PLC, Douzone Bizon Co, Sells Cartrack Holdings, AS Silvano Fashion Group, Quercus TFI SA

Investment company Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) Current Portfolio ) buys Karooooo, TBC Bank Group PLC, Douzone Bizon Co, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC, Kaufman & Broad SA, sells Cartrack Holdings, AS Silvano Fashion Group, Quercus TFI SA, Trican Well Service during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group). As of 2021Q2, Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) owns 54 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Calian Group Ltd (CGY) - 229,300 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Gamesys Group PLC (GYS) - 423,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) - 623,720 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV (BOLSAA) - 4,325,494 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. E-L Financial Corp Ltd (ELF) - 12,306 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) initiated holding in Karooooo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $449.02 and $620, with an estimated average price of $529.94. The stock is now traded at around $500.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) initiated holding in Douzone Bizon Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78900 and $98200, with an estimated average price of $85107.8. The stock is now traded at around $89700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 33,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in TBC Bank Group PLC by 72.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 428,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $0.89 and $1.22, with an estimated average price of $1.06. The stock is now traded at around $0.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,505,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in Kaufman & Broad SA by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $36.85 and $43.7, with an estimated average price of $38.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 138,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in Fleury SA by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 952,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) sold out a holding in Cartrack Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.5 and $69.98, with an estimated average price of $55.1.

Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) sold out a holding in Quercus TFI SA. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $5.09.