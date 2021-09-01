Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) Buys Karooooo, TBC Bank Group PLC, Douzone Bizon Co, Sells Cartrack Holdings, AS Silvano Fashion Group, Quercus TFI SA

- New Purchases: KRO, 012510,
- Added Positions: TBCG, IDGXF, KOF, FLRY3, ISV, OJM, GUI,
- Reduced Positions: MOR, SFG1T, TCW, GYS,
- Sold Out: CTK, QRS,
For the details of INVESCO International Small Company Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+international+small+company+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INVESCO International Small Company Fund
- Calian Group Ltd (CGY) - 229,300 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio.
- Gamesys Group PLC (GYS) - 423,000 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) - 623,720 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio.
- Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV (BOLSAA) - 4,325,494 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
- E-L Financial Corp Ltd (ELF) - 12,306 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio.
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) initiated holding in Karooooo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $449.02 and $620, with an estimated average price of $529.94. The stock is now traded at around $500.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Douzone Bizon Co Ltd (012510)
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) initiated holding in Douzone Bizon Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78900 and $98200, with an estimated average price of $85107.8. The stock is now traded at around $89700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 33,801 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in TBC Bank Group PLC by 72.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.84. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 428,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC (IDGXF)
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $0.89 and $1.22, with an estimated average price of $1.06. The stock is now traded at around $0.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,505,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kaufman & Broad SA (KOF)
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in Kaufman & Broad SA by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $36.85 and $43.7, with an estimated average price of $38.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 138,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fleury SA (FLRY3)
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) added to a holding in Fleury SA by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.09 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 952,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cartrack Holdings Ltd (CTK)
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) sold out a holding in Cartrack Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.5 and $69.98, with an estimated average price of $55.1.Sold Out: Quercus TFI SA (QRS)
Aim Funds Group (invesco Funds Group) sold out a holding in Quercus TFI SA. The sale prices were between $4.86 and $5.26, with an estimated average price of $5.09.
Here is the complete portfolio of INVESCO International Small Company Fund. Also check out:
1. INVESCO International Small Company Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESCO International Small Company Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESCO International Small Company Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESCO International Small Company Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment