ICE Mortgage Technology's Marci Davis and Rebecca Frisbie Recognized for Industry-Leading Innovation

ICE+Mortgage+Technology%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Mortgage Technology’s Marci Davis, Senior Director of Product Management and Rebecca Frisbie, Director of Product Management have been named to the 2021+list+of+HousingWire+Insiders, which honors 100 operational superstars in housing who are driving their companies and clients forward.

“Both Marci and Rebecca are leaders who influence teams well beyond their own teams,” said Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “They not only possess strong vision, direction, and execution, but they both put the customer first when it comes to their approach to problem solving. And that’s why they’re so well respected and deserve to be recognized as invaluable innovators in the industry.”

This year’s list of honorees represents a wide range of occupations within the housing economy, from lending and real estate to fintech. The Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging behind-the-scenes projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results. For example, both Davis and Frisbie directed digital solutions that drive substantial change for the industry.

Davis was recognized for her role in the design and implementation of a new web-based correspondent lending solution that’s been a key differentiator in the market. Her deep understanding of the mortgage industry and technology makes her a unique technologist who can transition seamlessly from an in-depth business conversation with key stakeholders to a deep technical conversation with engineers about building the solutions that meet the needs of the market. Davis’ efforts contribute greatly to improvements in ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass® Investor Connect solution that allows for more streamlined loan delivery resulting in improved efficiency, loan quality, and speed of funding for correspondent lenders.

Frisbie was recognized for working tirelessly on the launch of ICE Mortgage Technology’s highly anticipated product, Encompass® eClose solution. The solution enables lenders to electronically facilitate every aspect of the eClosing workflow, from ordering documents to delivering to loan investors – and all the pieces in between – without ever having to leave Encompass. Her extensive knowledge of the mortgage industry and more specifically the borrower’s journey during any mortgage process makes her the perfect leader to drive solutions towards a fully digital experience.

The 2021 HW Insiders were carefully selected by HousingWire’s selection committee based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies and the industry as a whole. Davis and Frisbie’s official award honors can be viewed here.

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to help automate the mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration, and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring high levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental+Exchange%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New+York+Stock+Exchange, and clearing+houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data+services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE+Mortgage+Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

