Ready, Set, Holoholo! Registration Begins for Hawaiian Airlines' Second Annual Virtual Fitness Challenge

PR Newswire

HONOLULU, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines is encouraging its employees and guests from around the globe to combat pandemic-related stress and holoholo (to go out) with the launch of its second annual Holoholo Challenge. Starting today, exercise enthusiasts and Hawaiʻi lovers worldwide are invited to register for the monthlong fitness journey, which begins Oct. 1 with new Maui-inspired routes.

Challenge participants can opt to walk/run, swim, or bike virtual courses that span the Valley Isle's diverse terrain. Routes include a 244-mile bike ride, equivalent to biking up Haleakalā's hillsides and around Maui; a 50-mile run/walk, the distance from Upcountry Maui to Kāʻanapali on West Maui; a 26-mile swim mimicking a Maui-to-Molokaʻi-to-Lānaʻi race; and a 170-mile run/walk/relay (up to four people), the approximate circumference of the island. Those signing up will also be given the option to donate to Special Olympics Hawaiʻi or The Maui Farm, a local nonprofit providing farm-based, family-centered programs that teach essential life skills for self-sufficient living.

"The first Holoholo Challenge connected thousands of people, safely and virtually, around a shared goal," said Rob Sorensen, vice president of marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. "With the continued uncertainty of the pandemic, and resulting burnout and stress, we want to encourage participants, especially those in our work ʻohana, to make their wellness a priority. And there's no better way to reenergize than getting outside for a little healthy competition among friends – new and old – that also supports a great cause."

Participants can join groups, download and print a race bib, challenge friends, enjoy a curated Spotify playlist, find tips and recipes and learn more about the Valley Isle on the Holoholo Challenge website, as well as earn up to 40,000 bonus HawaiianMiles by referring friends. The carrier's popular Holoholo Challenge Facebook Group will also make its return, where participants worldwide can share photos and testimonials of their experience, and use #HoloholoChallenge for a chance to be featured on Hawaiian Airlines social media channels.

Additionally, the carrier is boosting engagement within its workforce by offering giveaways to employee participants, who have the option to track miles throughout their workday, as well as during their personal time.

Hawaiian introduced the Holoholo Challenge in October 2020 to foster wellness and connection amid times of heightened isolation due to COVID-19 restrictions. The fitness experience debuted with two Oʻahu walking/running courses and attracted nearly 12,000 participants from Hawaiʻi and the U.S. mainland, including more than 900 Hawaiian Airlines employees, who completed approximately 852,700 miles (the equivalent of walking the island perimeter more than 6,500 times) and raised over $68,000 for the carrier's nonprofit partner, Special Olympics Hawai'i.

Finishers of this year's challenge will receive a Maui Holoholo Challenge medal, limited-edition shirt and exclusive postcard map of Maui designed by celebrated Hawaiʻi graphic designer Nick Kuchar.

To register and learn more about this year's courses, visit HoloholoChallenge.com.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawai'i.

Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawai'i's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawai'i and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as once-weekly service connecting Honolulu and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian is operating an adjusted flight schedule between Hawai'i and Japan and Korea, and has temporarily suspended service in Australia, New Zealand and American Samoa.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ready-set-holoholo-registration-begins-for-hawaiian-airlines-second-annual-virtual-fitness-challenge-301367731.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Airlines