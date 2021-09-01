Logo
Prothena to Participate in Upcoming September Healthcare Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (

PRTA, Financial), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following September investor conferences:

  • Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8, a fireside chat will be held at 9:45 AM ET and a panel discussion titled “What’s Next for Neurodegenerative Diseases” will be held at 11:35 AM ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, on Monday, September 13, a fireside chat will be available on demand starting at 7:00 AM ET
  • Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 27, a fireside chat will be held at 11:20 AM ET

A live webcast for all events can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.prothena.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days following the presentation date.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise with the potential to change the course of devastating rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena’s pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

Investors & Media
Jennifer Zibuda, Director, Investor Relations & Communications
650-837-8535, [email protected]

