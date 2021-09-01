Logo
Eledon Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Investor Conferences in September

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) ( ELDN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing targeted medicines for persons living with autoimmune disease, requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, or living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), today announced that management will present a corporate overview and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. The company’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, September 13 at 7:00am EST.

Management will also present a corporate overview and host one-on-one meetings during the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 30 at 3:20pm EST.

HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference – September 13-15

Title:Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN, Financial) Company Presentation
Date:Monday, September 13, 2021
Time:7:00 AM EST
Presenter:David-Alexandre Gros, CEO
Registration Link:Here

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – September 27-30

Title:Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN, Financial) Company Presentation
Date:Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time:3:20 PM EST
Presenter:David-Alexandre Gros, CEO
Registration Link:Here

Replay:

A replay of both presentations will be accessible for 90 days following the live sessions on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/events-and-presentations/events.

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting request, please contact your bank conference representative.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and AT-1501

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for patients living with an autoimmune disease, patients requiring an organ or cell-based transplant, and for patients living with ALS. The company’s lead compound in development is AT-1501, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. AT-1501 is a humanized IgG1 antibody engineered to potentially both improve safety and provide pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, and dosing advantages compared to other anti-CD40 approaches. The CD40L/CD40 pathway is widely recognized for its prominent role in immune regulation. CD40L is primarily expressed on activated CD4+ T cells, platelets and endothelial cells while the CD40 receptor is constitutively expressed on antigen presenting cells such as B cells, macrophages, and dendritic cells. By blocking CD40L and not the CD40 receptor, AT-1501 inhibits both the CD40 and CD11 costimulatory signaling pathways, providing the potential for improved efficacy compared to anti-CD40 receptor approaches. Blocking CD40L also increases polarization of CD4+ lymphocytes to Tregs, a specialized subpopulation of T cells that act to suppress an immune response, thus creating a more tolerogenic environment, which may also play a therapeutic role for autoimmune diseases and in the transplant setting. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedIn; Twitter

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
[email protected]

