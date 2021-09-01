Gap Inc. to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

Gap+Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced its participation in the Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference on September 9, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal and Chief Financial Officer Katrina O’Connell will present at a virtual fireside chat at 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at investors.gapinc.com. A replay will be available at this website for 30 days following the live event.

Forward-Looking Statements

This webcast may contain forward-looking statements within the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than those that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements.

Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Information regarding factors that could cause results to differ can be found in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is the largest American specialty apparel company offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old+Navy, Gap, Banana+Republic and Athleta brands. The company uses omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores to further enhance its shopping experience. Gap Inc. is guided by its purpose, Inclusive, by Design, and takes pride in creating products and experiences its customers love while doing right by its employees, communities, and planet. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $13.8 billion. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

