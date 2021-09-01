Janus International Announces the Acquisition of Access Control Technologies, LLC

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced its acquisition of Access Control Technologies, LLC (“ACT”), a premier provider of self-storage access control and low voltage installation and integration services. ACT’s integration will help support the rapid growth of the Nokē® Smart Entry (“NSE” or “Nokē”) system and allow both ACT and Janus to offer a more comprehensive suite of products and services to self-storage owner/operators. The acquisition will also provide more streamlined services for self-storage general contractors.

ACT, while continuing to operate under its own brand, will merge into Janus’ expansive and experienced field services team.

“We’re very excited to have ACT join the Janus family and are thrilled about the innovative solutions we’ll be providing to the self-storage industry. In ACT’s president Scott Underbrink and COO Chad Stone, we’ve added two of the most well-respected and experienced leaders in the industry to our team. Both companies will continue to serve and support our customers with high quality products and solutions to help them operate and secure their businesses more efficiently,” commented Christine DeBord, President of Nokē.

With business hubs on both the east and west coasts, ACT is esteemed for sales, distribution, installation, design, maintenance and support and services for access control systems, custom fabricated security gates, audio/video surveillance and alarms, structured cabling, and low voltage system design.

Added Janus International CEO, Ramey Jackson: “Janus is highly focused on implementing innovative smart access control technologies to transform the customer experience while also boosting security and convenience for self-storage owner/operators. Merging ACT’s team and capabilities with Janus/Nokē’s well-established project management platform aligns perfectly with this operating imperative. Together we will strengthen our delivery of full access control installation and maintenance services which will help bolster our strategic growth plan.”

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

ABOUT ACT

ACT specializes in protecting critical assets in the self-storage and industrial building industries. The ACT team is comprised of security industry experts who continually train to be at the forefront of emerging industry trends, technological advancements, and new security vulnerabilities or hazards that threaten our clients. We proactively search for new techniques and approaches to ensure our client’s assets remain secure in our ever-changing environment. Our dedicated and experienced team provides more than low voltage installations—we provide total access control integration and smart security solutions to fit our customers’ unique needs. For more information about our comprehensive offering, please visit: www.accesscontrol.tech.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

