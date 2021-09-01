Janus International Announces the Acquisition of Access Control Technologies, LLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Janus International Announces the Acquisition of Access Control Technologies, LLC

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced its acquisition of Access Control Technologies, LLC (“ACT”), a premier provider of self-storage access control and low voltage installation and integration services. ACT’s integration will help support the rapid growth of the Nokē® Smart Entry (“NSE” or “Nokē”) system and allow both ACT and Janus to offer a more comprehensive suite of products and services to self-storage owner/operators. The acquisition will also provide more streamlined services for self-storage general contractors.

ACT, while continuing to operate under its own brand, will merge into Janus’ expansive and experienced field services team.

“We’re very excited to have ACT join the Janus family and are thrilled about the innovative solutions we’ll be providing to the self-storage industry. In ACT’s president Scott Underbrink and COO Chad Stone, we’ve added two of the most well-respected and experienced leaders in the industry to our team. Both companies will continue to serve and support our customers with high quality products and solutions to help them operate and secure their businesses more efficiently,” commented Christine DeBord, President of Nokē.

With business hubs on both the east and west coasts, ACT is esteemed for sales, distribution, installation, design, maintenance and support and services for access control systems, custom fabricated security gates, audio/video surveillance and alarms, structured cabling, and low voltage system design.

Added Janus International CEO, Ramey Jackson: “Janus is highly focused on implementing innovative smart access control technologies to transform the customer experience while also boosting security and convenience for self-storage owner/operators. Merging ACT’s team and capabilities with Janus/Nokē’s well-established project management platform aligns perfectly with this operating imperative. Together we will strengthen our delivery of full access control installation and maintenance services which will help bolster our strategic growth plan.”

ABOUT JANUS INTERNATIONAL

Janus International Group, Inc. (www.JanusIntl.com) is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions, including: roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units and facility and door automation technologies. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally.

ABOUT ACT

ACT specializes in protecting critical assets in the self-storage and industrial building industries. The ACT team is comprised of security industry experts who continually train to be at the forefront of emerging industry trends, technological advancements, and new security vulnerabilities or hazards that threaten our clients. We proactively search for new techniques and approaches to ensure our client’s assets remain secure in our ever-changing environment. Our dedicated and experienced team provides more than low voltage installations—we provide total access control integration and smart security solutions to fit our customers’ unique needs. For more information about our comprehensive offering, please visit: www.accesscontrol.tech.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, words such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions, as they relate to the management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of Janus’s management, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, and involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Janus’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (i) risks of the self-storage industry; (ii) the highly competitive nature of the self-storage industry and Janus’s ability to compete therein; (iii) litigation, complaints, and/or adverse publicity; (iv) cyber incidents or directed attacks that could result in information theft, data corruption, operational disruption and/or financial loss; (v) the risk that the demand outlook for Janus’s products may not be as strong as anticipated; and (vi) the risk that the benefits of the acquisition may not materialize to the extent anticipated.

There can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Janus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Janus and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Janus. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Janus or other matters and attributable to Janus or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above and under the heading “Risk Factors” in Janus’s final prospectus filed with the SEC on August 6, 2021, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021 and in Janus’s other filings.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210901005702r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005702/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment