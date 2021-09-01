Callon Petroleum Company Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that senior management plans to participate in the following upcoming investor events:

Barclays' 2021 CEO Energy-Power Virtual Conference

Joe Gatto, President and CEO, will participate in a webcast fireside chat at the Barclays' 2021 CEO Energy-Power Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 at 9:55am Central.

Please visit the Company's website at http://www.callon.com under the "Investors" section for access to the latest presentations and webcast links.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Mark Brewer

Director of Investor Relations

Callon Petroleum Company

[email protected]

(281) 589-5200

