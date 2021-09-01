Tetra Technologies, Inc. To Participate In H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TETRA Technologies, Inc. ("TETRA" or the "Company") (NYSE: TTI) announced that its senior management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference from September 13-15, 2021.

Brady Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, of TETRA will be presenting via an on-demand presentation that will be available beginning on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 A.M (ET), and will also be hosting one-on-one meetings on September 13 and 14.

Interested parties who would like to listen to the Company's presentation or participate in a one-on-one with TETRA's management, please register on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference).

The Company's presentation material will be posted to TETRA's website on September 13. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at http://ir.tetratec.com/presentations.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full–service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998. For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

Company Overview and Forward-Looking Statements

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is an industrial and oil & gas services company operating on six continents focused on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback and production well production testing services. Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets. TETRA is evolving its business model by rapidly expanding into the low carbon energy markets with its chemistry expertise, key mineral reserves, and global infrastructure. Recently announced initiatives include commercialization of TETRA PureFlowTM an ultra-pure zinc bromide for stationary batteries and energy storage; advancing an innovative carbon capture utilization and storage technology with CarbonFree to capture CO 2 and mineralize emissions to make commercial, carbon-negative chemicals; and development of TETRA's lithium and bromine mineral reserves to meet the growing demand for oil and gas products and energy storage.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tetra-technologies-inc-to-participate-in-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-conference-301367796.html

SOURCE TETRA Technologies, Inc.