CBIZ Acquires San Francisco Bay Accounting Provider Shea Labagh Dobberstein

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CBIZ Acquires San Francisco Bay Accounting Provider Shea Labagh Dobberstein

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2021

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced its wholly-owned subsidiary CBIZ MHM Northern California, LLC has acquired the non-attest assets of Shea Labagh Dobberstein ("SLD") of San Francisco, California, effective September 1, 2021. Concurrent with this transaction, Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C., a national independent CPA firm, announced the acquisition of the attest assets of SLD.

CBIZ, Inc. and Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. are parties to an alternative practice structure. The two companies are separate and independent legal entities that work together to serve clients' business needs.

With offices in San Francisco, San Mateo and Walnut Creek, SLD has been providing a full spectrum of professional accounting, tax and advisory services to privately held businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations throughout the San Francisco Bay area since 1944. SLD has 95 employees and approximately $30 million in annual revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "We continue to invest in opportunities across California as part of our long-term strategy to better establish our brand, increase our presence and expand our reach up and down the West Coast. In SLD, we found a partner with a complementary service and client mix, an expert team and a long-standing commitment to exceptional client service. We look forward to collaborating with SLD to expand the service offerings to their existing clients and to capitalize on opportunities to accelerate growth. I'm excited to welcome SLD team to CBIZ."

James R. Dobberstein, of SLD, stated, "Joining CBIZ is an important step forward for our clients and team. This move allows us to offer additional services to address client needs while providing growth and development opportunities for our team members. Most of all, we value the cultural fit we found with CBIZ. We share an unwavering commitment to client service and growing our business by cultivating relationships."

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of the Koltin Consulting Group, advised both firms on the opportunity to come together. Koltin stated, "SLD was diligent in its efforts to identify the right partner that would enhance the client experience, expand opportunities for their professionals and continue to pursue growth. SLD selected CBIZ because it checked all the boxes. The alignment on values and strong client focus made this a natural fit."

About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL93397&sd=2021-09-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbiz-acquires-san-francisco-bay-accounting-provider-shea-labagh-dobberstein-301367625.html

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL93397&Transmission_Id=202109011605PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL93397&DateId=20210901
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment