Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund Buys Motorola Solutions Inc, Insulet Corp, The Middleby Corp, Sells Microchip Technology Inc, DexCom Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Motorola Solutions Inc, Insulet Corp, The Middleby Corp, Vail Resorts Inc, Oshkosh Corp, sells Microchip Technology Inc, DexCom Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, RingCentral Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund owns 86 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+v.i.+discovery+mid+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund
  1. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 107,168 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
  2. Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 75,283 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 43,683 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
  4. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 63,995 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
  5. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 45,386 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
New Purchase: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $243.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 71,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $299.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 36,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $182.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 50,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $305.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 26,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28. The stock is now traded at around $113.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 63,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 117,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RH (RH)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in RH by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $704.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 164,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $160.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 217,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 96,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.

Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.

Reduced: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 49.83%. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 72,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 53.2%. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1898.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 5,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 54.51%. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 95,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 49.14%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 233,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 39.79%. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $347.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 29,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 41.65%. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $368.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 27,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider