Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund Buys Motorola Solutions Inc, Insulet Corp, The Middleby Corp, Sells Microchip Technology Inc, DexCom Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp

- New Purchases: MSI, PODD, MIDD, MTN, OSK, THC, SITE, EXP, NTRA, TSCO, ARE, JLL, MQ,
- Added Positions: MDB, RH, FND, FIVN, BYD, GLOB, AVLR, CHWY, TXRH, LAD, MTD, HWM, SIVB, WMS, SNPS, FRPT, BILL, ZBRA, CRL, ENTG, TRMB, TWLO, AME, FRC, KKR, MPWR, BURL, GNRC, CTLT, HUBS, FIVE, HLT, MSCI, ITT, RGEN, AVY, TREX, MRVI, CVNA, Z, GTLS, ALNY, TER, RBC, COUP, GH,
- Reduced Positions: LPLA, CMG, PINS, FCX, URI, ROKU, BIO, BLD, MASI, ALGN, KLAC, MRVL, VEEV, ENPH, APTV, EMN, XPO, SAM, IDXX, DOCU, AMED, IEX, TT, EPAM, WST, CRWD,
- Sold Out: MCHP, DXCM, ON, RNG, TTD, MKTX, SGEN, OKTA, PTON, CFX, TDOC, FTCH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund
- Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 107,168 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 75,283 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 43,683 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.56%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 63,995 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
- HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 45,386 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.17%
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44. The stock is now traded at around $243.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 71,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $299.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 36,152 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $160.25 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $170.2. The stock is now traded at around $182.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 50,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.66 and $334.27, with an estimated average price of $318.04. The stock is now traded at around $305.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 26,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Oshkosh Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.92 and $136.92, with an estimated average price of $126.28. The stock is now traded at around $113.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 63,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 117,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 34.19%. The purchase prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08. The stock is now traded at around $393.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 41,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RH (RH)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in RH by 28.85%. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $704.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 164,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 25.45%. The purchase prices were between $155.97 and $187.97, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $160.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 82,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 217,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $120.91 and $165.49, with an estimated average price of $139.18. The stock is now traded at around $186.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 96,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.Sold Out: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $323.96 and $431.72, with an estimated average price of $383.25.Sold Out: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $35.67 and $44.03, with an estimated average price of $39.36.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $432.89 and $539.68, with an estimated average price of $476.86.Reduced: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 49.83%. The sale prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $149.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 72,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 53.2%. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1898.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 5,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 54.51%. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 95,353 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 49.14%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 233,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 39.79%. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $347.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 29,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Roku Inc by 41.65%. The sale prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $368.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Invesco V.I. Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund still held 27,433 shares as of 2021-06-30.
