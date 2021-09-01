Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund Buys Allstate Corp, VMware Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Progressive Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

- New Purchases: ALL, VMW, RTX, TPR, RJF, NEU, OGN, COO,
- Added Positions: OGS, AGR, COG, VMC, LLY, FCNCA, AJG, BAYN,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, AMAT, HD, SNAP, NVDA, WDAY, VVV, MSFT, COF, GOOGL, FB,
- Sold Out: PGR, DUK, PG, XOM, GE, MSI, TDOC, EPR, SIVB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,649 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,266 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,238 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,638 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,800 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 10,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 5,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 10,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 17,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NewMarket Corp (NEU)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65. The stock is now traded at around $347.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in ONE Gas Inc by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Avangrid Inc (AGR)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $49.81 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $52.09. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 26,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 45.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 56,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $185.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $903.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44.
Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund.
1. Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund keeps buying
