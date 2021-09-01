Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund Buys Allstate Corp, VMware Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Progressive Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: ALL, VMW, RTX, TPR, RJF, NEU, OGN, COO,

ALL, VMW, RTX, TPR, RJF, NEU, OGN, COO, Added Positions: OGS, AGR, COG, VMC, LLY, FCNCA, AJG, BAYN,

OGS, AGR, COG, VMC, LLY, FCNCA, AJG, BAYN, Reduced Positions: JPM, AMAT, HD, SNAP, NVDA, WDAY, VVV, MSFT, COF, GOOGL, FB,

JPM, AMAT, HD, SNAP, NVDA, WDAY, VVV, MSFT, COF, GOOGL, FB, Sold Out: PGR, DUK, PG, XOM, GE, MSI, TDOC, EPR, SIVB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Allstate Corp, VMware Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Tapestry Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, sells Progressive Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, JPMorgan Chase, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund owns 86 stocks with a total value of $98 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,649 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,266 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,238 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 9,638 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,800 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 10,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 5,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 10,182 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 17,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $140.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65. The stock is now traded at around $347.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in ONE Gas Inc by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $81.37, with an estimated average price of $76.96. The stock is now traded at around $72.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in Avangrid Inc by 43.83%. The purchase prices were between $49.81 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $52.09. The stock is now traded at around $55.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 26,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 45.53%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 56,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 47.92%. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $185.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $808.42 and $892.03, with an estimated average price of $852.33. The stock is now traded at around $903.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 21.00%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund sold out a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $185.27 and $217.01, with an estimated average price of $199.44.