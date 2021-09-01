Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund Buys Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P Sm

- New Purchases: PLW,
- Added Positions: PHB, BAB,
- Reduced Positions: VRIG, RPV, XSLV, RPG, OMFL, SPLV, ISDX,
For the details of Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+select+risk%3A+moderately+conservative+investor+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 1,328,626 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
- Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) - 1,008,641 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 829,150 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.12%
- Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 330,622 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 80,086 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.81%
Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.99%. The holding were 1,008,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)
Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 829,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund. Also check out:
1. Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment