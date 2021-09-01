Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund Buys Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P Sm

New Purchases: PLW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund owns 11 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 1,328,626 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43% Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) - 1,008,641 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 829,150 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.12% Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 330,622 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 80,086 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.81%

Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.99%. The holding were 1,008,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 829,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.