Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund Buys Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P Sm

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund owns 11 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+select+risk%3A+moderately+conservative+investor+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund
  1. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 1,328,626 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
  2. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) - 1,008,641 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 829,150 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.12%
  4. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 330,622 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 80,086 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.81%
New Purchase: Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)

Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.99%. The holding were 1,008,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund added to a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.12%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $19.44, with an estimated average price of $19.23. The stock is now traded at around $19.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 829,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund. Also check out:

1. Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invesco Select Risk: Moderately Conservative Investor Fund keeps buying

