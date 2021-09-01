Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund Buys Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Sells Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

- New Purchases: PLW,
- Added Positions: BAB,
- Reduced Positions: XSLV, RPG, OMFL, SPLV, ISDX, EELV, VRIG,
For the details of Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+select+risk%3A+growth+investor+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund
- Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) - 1,759,641 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.04%
- Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,739,969 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.58%
- Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 1,180,650 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 304,629 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.63%
- Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 1,272,452 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.71%
Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund initiated holding in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 618,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)
Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $31.68 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $32.36. The stock is now traded at around $33.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,272,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.
