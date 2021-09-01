Logo
Carbeeza Inc. (Formerly HIT Technologies) Announces Platform Launch Date

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) (the "Company"; TSX.V: AUTO) is pleased to announce that it will launch its software platform for the automotive marketplace on September 8th, 2021. The first phase of a national campaign will commence in Alberta, during which feedback from both consumers and dealerships will drive continuous improvement before executing our nationwide rollout. The application is available for download at Apple store and Google Play

Carbeeza Inc.
Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, anticipations, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other similar statements that are not statements of fact. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:
Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 1-855-216-8802
Website: carbeeza.com


