Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Postpones Highway 77 Music Festival

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout Ohio, it has postponed the Highway 77 Music Festival.

The Highway 77 Music Festival, which was scheduled to take place on September 12, 2021, is being postponed out of an abundance of caution, and will be rescheduled to a to-be-determined date in summer 2022 – the slate of performers will also be revealed over the coming months.

“The safety and health of all who visit the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is our top priority. Even with the protocols we have in place to protect our guests, given this was slated to be a full day event, we felt it was best not to host the event at this time due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout Ohio,” stated Mike Crawford, President & CEO for HOFV. “We will continue to closely monitor the infection rate and will determine on a case-by-case basis which events slated for this year at the Village take place. We look forward to hosting the Highway 77 Music Festival in summer 2022.”

Hall of Fame Village will be automatically issuing full refunds. There is no action required to receive a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. Please allow 30 days for processing. For questions, contact [email protected].

