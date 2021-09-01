Primoris Services Corporation to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Virtual Investor Conference

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced that Tom McCormick, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Dodgen, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings and a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Laguna Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Central Time (11:15 a.m. Eastern Time) that same day.

A copy of the Company’s presentation will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations section of its website, www.primoriscorp.com, before the opening of trading on the NASDAQ on the same day.

About Primoris

Primoris Services Corporation is a leading provider of specialty contracting and critical infrastructure services to the utility, energy/renewables, and pipeline services markets throughout the United States and Canada. The company’s diversified base of blue-chip customers, focus on smaller contracts, and its high proportion of master service agreements have de-risked its portfolio over the last several years. An expanded presence in higher-margin, higher-growth markets such as utility-scale solar facility installations and telecom/broadband infrastructure have also increased its potential for long-term growth. Additional information on Primoris is available at www.primoriscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901006011/en/