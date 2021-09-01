PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Port America in Texas

PS Business Parks, Inc. ( NYSE:PSB, Financial) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Port America, a 717,735 square foot multi-tenant industrial park located in Dallas, Texas, for a total purchase price of $123.0 million.

Port America consists of 15 buildings with an average customer size of 8,000 square feet and was approximately 96% occupied at closing. The park is strategically located immediately adjacent to DFW International Airport on fee simple land. The park is uniquely positioned to provide institutional quality industrial space to small- and medium-size users seeking a premium location, 26-foot clear heights, ample dock loading, and access to key freeways serving DFW Airport and the Dallas Metroplex. The park is complementary to PSB’s existing Dallas, Texas, industrial and flex portfolio totaling 3.0 million square feet.

“Port America fits perfectly with our small bay industrial investment strategy. The combination of dock-served suites averaging 8,000 square feet, fee simple land in an irreplaceable location, and our best in class local operating platform should result in strong long-term growth for our stockholders,” said Mac Chandler, President and CEO of the Company.

The acquisition was funded in part with $72 million of 1031 exchange proceeds generated from the previously announced dispositions of Park East and Monroe business parks in Northern Virginia, and the remainder of the acquisition price was funded with cash on hand.

Company Information

PS Business Parks, Inc., a S&P MidCap 400 company, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, predominantly multi-tenant industrial, industrial-flex, and low-rise suburban office. Located primarily in major costal markets, PS Business Parks’ 97 properties serve approximately 5,100 tenants in 28 million square feet. The portfolio also includes 800 residential units (inclusive of units in-process).

Forward-Looking Statements

When used within this press release, the words “may,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “intends,” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our business and our customers; the impact of competition from new and existing commercial facilities which could impact rents and occupancy levels at the Company’s facilities; the Company’s ability to evaluate, finance, and integrate acquired and developed properties into the Company’s existing operations; the Company’s ability to effectively compete in the markets that it does business in; the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state, and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing REITs; security breaches, including ransomware, or a failure of the Company’s networks, systems, or technology, which could adversely impact the Company’s operations or its business, customer and employee relationships or result in fraudulent payments; the impact of general economic and business conditions, including as a result of the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic; rental rates and occupancy levels at the Company’s facilities; and changes in these conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of permanent capital at attractive rates, the outlook and actions of rating agencies and risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports, including quarterly reports on Form 10‑Q, reports on Form 8-K, and annual reports on Form 10‑K.

