Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Announces Election of Directors

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche–Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD.A) (TSX : ATD.B) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders today and announced that all the candidates proposed as Directors in its Management Proxy Circular dated July 9, 2021, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders attending or represented by proxy at the meeting.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors are set out below:

Alain Bouchard 3,011,853,347 98.76 37,828,093 1.24 Mélanie Kau 2,972,677,921 97.48 77,003,519 2.52 Jean Bernier 2,982,830,480 97.81 66,850,960 2.19 Karinne Bouchard 2,998,682,546 98.33 50,998,894 1.67 Eric Boyko 3,039,210,139 99.66 10,471,301 0.34 Jacques D'Amours 3,012,620,931 98.78 37,060,509 1.22 Janice L. Fields 3,047,273,374 99.92 2,408,066 0.08 Richard Fortin 3,011,797,255 98.76 37,884,185 1.24 Brian Hannasch 3,039,962,197 99.68 9,719,243 0.32 Marie Josée Lamothe 3,047,326,185 99.92 2,355,255 0.08 Monique F. Leroux 3,041,945,352 99.75 7,736,088 0.25 Réal Plourde 3,011,812,398 98.76 37,869,042 1.24 Daniel Rabinowicz 3,022,892,368 99.12 26,789,072 0.88 Louis Têtu 3,022,698,693 99.12 26,982,747 0.88 Louis Vachon 2,967,886,399 97.32 81,795,041 2.68

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operator in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements set forth in this press release, which describes Couche-Tard's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts, may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Major factors that may lead to a material difference between Couche Tard's actual results and the projections or expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements include the effects of the integration of acquired businesses and the ability to achieve projected synergies, fluctuations in margins on motor fuel sales, competition in the convenience store and retail motor fuel industries, exchange rate variations, and such other risks as described in detail from time to time in the reports filed by Couche-Tard with securities regulatory authorities in Canada. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

