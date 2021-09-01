Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Kering SA, Arkema SA, Sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Canadian National Railway Co, British American Tobacco PLC

Investment company Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Kering SA, Arkema SA, Magna International Inc, WPP PLC, sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Canadian National Railway Co, British American Tobacco PLC, Komatsu, Alcon Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds). As of 2021Q2, Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+v.i.+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

CGI Inc (GIB.A) - 479,100 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.27% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 86,592 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 544,600 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 334,285 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17% Investor AB (INVE B) - 1,734,192 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 179,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Kering SA. The purchase prices were between $588.6 and $761.9, with an estimated average price of $692.87. The stock is now traded at around $674.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 13,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Arkema SA. The purchase prices were between $102.6 and $110.35, with an estimated average price of $106.42. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 83,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $110.1 and $125.24, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 198,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in WPP PLC by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.21 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.836000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,273,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,115,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $26.26 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.75.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $60.92 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $64.91.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao by 62.48%. The sale prices were between $16 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 10,183,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 46.72%. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.67, with an estimated average price of $135.95. The stock is now traded at around $148.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 143,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Komatsu Ltd by 44.54%. The sale prices were between $2760.5 and $3477, with an estimated average price of $3195.75. The stock is now traded at around $2806.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 515,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Kuehne + Nagel International AG by 32.95%. The sale prices were between $269.6 and $320, with an estimated average price of $293.68. The stock is now traded at around $335.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 67,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Logitech International SA by 36.81%. The sale prices were between $91.46 and $124.65, with an estimated average price of $106.27. The stock is now traded at around $93.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 91,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Knorr-Bremse AG by 20.68%. The sale prices were between $99.18 and $113, with an estimated average price of $104.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 83,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.