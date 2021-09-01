Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Kering SA, Arkema SA, Sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Canadian National Railway Co, British American Tobacco PLC
- New Purchases: BNS, KER, AKE,
- Added Positions: MG, HDB, WPP, 7733, 01299, CRGI, EDU, 02319, SAND, RBA, U11, TSM, PM, 00700, INVE B, JD, LIN, 035420, 005930, 6758, NESN, AMC, CARL B, HEIA, NOVO B, ASML, SAN, MC, FLTR, 3626, 7741, 7276, PRX, CSL, 6273, 6861, 6594, 600519, 000858, RI, 6954,
- Reduced Positions: B3SA3, CNR, 6301, KNIN, GIB.A, LOGN, AVGO, WKL, 00027, WALMEX, ROG, BABA, KBX, SU, 2502, DB1, BKNG, AHT, ICLR, YUMC, FBK,
- Sold Out: BATS, ALC,
For the details of INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+v.i.+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund
- CGI Inc (GIB.A) - 479,100 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.27%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 86,592 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 544,600 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 334,285 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
- Investor AB (INVE B) - 1,734,192 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 179,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kering SA (KER)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Kering SA. The purchase prices were between $588.6 and $761.9, with an estimated average price of $692.87. The stock is now traded at around $674.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 13,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Arkema SA (AKE)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Arkema SA. The purchase prices were between $102.6 and $110.35, with an estimated average price of $106.42. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 83,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Magna International Inc (MG)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $110.1 and $125.24, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 198,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WPP PLC (WPP)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in WPP PLC by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.21 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.836000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,273,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,115,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $26.26 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.75.Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $60.92 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $64.91.Reduced: B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao by 62.48%. The sale prices were between $16 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 10,183,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Canadian National Railway Co (CNR)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 46.72%. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.67, with an estimated average price of $135.95. The stock is now traded at around $148.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 143,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Komatsu Ltd (6301)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Komatsu Ltd by 44.54%. The sale prices were between $2760.5 and $3477, with an estimated average price of $3195.75. The stock is now traded at around $2806.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 515,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KNIN)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Kuehne + Nagel International AG by 32.95%. The sale prices were between $269.6 and $320, with an estimated average price of $293.68. The stock is now traded at around $335.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 67,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Logitech International SA (LOGN)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Logitech International SA by 36.81%. The sale prices were between $91.46 and $124.65, with an estimated average price of $106.27. The stock is now traded at around $93.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 91,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Knorr-Bremse AG (KBX)
Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Knorr-Bremse AG by 20.68%. The sale prices were between $99.18 and $113, with an estimated average price of $104.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 83,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment