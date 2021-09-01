Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Kering SA, Arkema SA, Sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Canadian National Railway Co, British American Tobacco PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) Buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Kering SA, Arkema SA, Sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Canadian National Railway Co, British American Tobacco PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of Nova Scotia, Kering SA, Arkema SA, Magna International Inc, WPP PLC, sells B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Canadian National Railway Co, British American Tobacco PLC, Komatsu, Alcon Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds). As of 2021Q2, Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) owns 65 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+v.i.+international+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund
  1. CGI Inc (GIB.A) - 479,100 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.27%
  2. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 86,592 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.8%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 544,600 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 334,285 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
  5. Investor AB (INVE B) - 1,734,192 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
New Purchase: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $76.76 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $78.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 179,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kering SA (KER)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Kering SA. The purchase prices were between $588.6 and $761.9, with an estimated average price of $692.87. The stock is now traded at around $674.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 13,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Arkema SA (AKE)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) initiated holding in Arkema SA. The purchase prices were between $102.6 and $110.35, with an estimated average price of $106.42. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 83,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magna International Inc (MG)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $110.1 and $125.24, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 198,796 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WPP PLC (WPP)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in WPP PLC by 28.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.21 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.836000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,273,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $2.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,115,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The sale prices were between $26.26 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.75.

Sold Out: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $60.92 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $64.91.

Reduced: B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao (B3SA3)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao by 62.48%. The sale prices were between $16 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.43. The stock is now traded at around $13.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.3%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 10,183,002 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Canadian National Railway Co (CNR)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 46.72%. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.67, with an estimated average price of $135.95. The stock is now traded at around $148.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.04%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 143,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Komatsu Ltd (6301)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Komatsu Ltd by 44.54%. The sale prices were between $2760.5 and $3477, with an estimated average price of $3195.75. The stock is now traded at around $2806.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 515,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Kuehne + Nagel International AG (KNIN)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Kuehne + Nagel International AG by 32.95%. The sale prices were between $269.6 and $320, with an estimated average price of $293.68. The stock is now traded at around $335.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 67,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Logitech International SA (LOGN)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Logitech International SA by 36.81%. The sale prices were between $91.46 and $124.65, with an estimated average price of $106.27. The stock is now traded at around $93.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 91,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Knorr-Bremse AG (KBX)

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) reduced to a holding in Knorr-Bremse AG by 20.68%. The sale prices were between $99.18 and $113, with an estimated average price of $104.33. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) still held 83,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund. Also check out:

1. INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESCO V.I. International Growth Fund keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment

Author's Avatar

insider