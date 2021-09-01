Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund Buys Heska Corp, The Honest Co Inc, Amyris Inc, Sells Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Perspecta Inc, Chart Industries Inc

New Purchases: HSKA, HNST, AMRS, NEU, BLI, FBK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Heska Corp, The Honest Co Inc, Amyris Inc, NewMarket Corp, Berkeley Lights Inc, sells Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Perspecta Inc, Chart Industries Inc, , OraSure Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund owns 96 stocks with a total value of $842 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 146,173 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Korn Ferry (KFY) - 259,341 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.14% Rexnord Corp (RXN) - 353,706 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.77% AutoNation Inc (AN) - 174,556 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.69% ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 170,448 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.39%

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Heska Corp. The purchase prices were between $168.46 and $231.37, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $270.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 35,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 409,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $15.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 310,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65. The stock is now traded at around $347.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in FB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 108,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 89,329 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 25.05%. The purchase prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55. The stock is now traded at around $224.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 64,322 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Olo Inc by 81.89%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 145,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 74.26%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 140,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc by 47.36%. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 225,319 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 40.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 247,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc by 29.22%. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $24.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 176,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $9.78.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $80.97.