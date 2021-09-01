Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, VMware Inc, Allstate Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Honeywell International Inc

New Purchases: RTX, VMW, ALL, COO, SGEN, BAYN, MANH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, VMware Inc, Allstate Corp, The Cooper Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Progressive Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund owns 72 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 335,901 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,010 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Facebook Inc (FB) - 135,697 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 241,484 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 88,654 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.17%

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 253,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 75,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 76,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $450.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $159.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in Bayer AG. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 37.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 250,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 166.99%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $156.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 142.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 136,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in Workday Inc by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $273.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 271,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $185.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 80,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.