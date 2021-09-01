Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, VMware Inc, Allstate Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Honeywell International Inc

- New Purchases: RTX, VMW, ALL, COO, SGEN, BAYN, MANH,
- Added Positions: OTIS, ABNB, CIT, WDAY, CVS, VMC, SNOW, ROK, HUBB, COG, UPS, WMG, AVTR, KMX, NFLX, ICE, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: TMO, MSFT, AMAT, PGR, BKNG, JPM, UNH, COF, LLY, HCA, ALC, UNP, QCOM, TXN, MA, PLD, HD, TGT, VLO, NBIX, VVV,
- Sold Out: LMT, HON,
For the details of Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+v.i.+main+street+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 335,901 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.1%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,010 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 135,697 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 241,484 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 88,654 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.17%
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 253,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $146.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 75,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 76,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.36 and $412.07, with an estimated average price of $391.68. The stock is now traded at around $450.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $159.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bayer AG (BAYN)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund initiated holding in Bayer AG. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $57.3, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 46,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 37.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 250,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 166.99%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $156.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in CIT Group Inc by 142.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.78 and $54.94, with an estimated average price of $52.52. The stock is now traded at around $55.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 136,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in Workday Inc by 34.91%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $273.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 20.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 271,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund added to a holding in Vulcan Materials Co by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53. The stock is now traded at around $185.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 80,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Invesco V.I. Main Street Fund sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.
