Invesco V.I. Global Fund Buys Lonza Group, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Ambu A/S, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Capcom Co

- New Purchases: LONN, ISRG,
- Added Positions: AMBU B, KER, XM, UPS, V, JD, DNB,
- Reduced Positions: MC, GOOGL, 9697, PYPL, MSFT, EA, 4502, ITX, FB, ADBE, 6594, INTU, SPGI, SAP, AIR, MXIM, 6861, 6981, ATCO A, 6762, DLF, DIS, A, 6645, VCYT, FTCH, AVTR, ASSA B, 6954, PRU, IBN, EFX, FIS, ASML, PHAT, AMZN, STNE, ROSE, BSX, IQV, CRL, ILMN, PEGA, FATE, QURE, ASND, BC, ADI, TWST, MAR, CSTL,
- Sold Out: NUAN, BPMC, IONS, SAGE,
For the details of Invesco V.I. Global Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+v.i.+global+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Invesco V.I. Global Fund
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 123,424 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 430,607 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 181,675 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.1%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 290,860 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 319,152 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
Invesco V.I. Global Fund initiated holding in Lonza Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $528.4 and $666.6, with an estimated average price of $587.04. The stock is now traded at around $775.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Invesco V.I. Global Fund initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1062.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ambu A/S (AMBU B)
Invesco V.I. Global Fund added to a holding in Ambu A/S by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $216 and $355.4, with an estimated average price of $274.46. The stock is now traded at around $199.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 244,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Invesco V.I. Global Fund added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 135.91%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 125,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Invesco V.I. Global Fund added to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 210,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Invesco V.I. Global Fund sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Invesco V.I. Global Fund sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $82.78 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.81.Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Invesco V.I. Global Fund sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Invesco V.I. Global Fund sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.
