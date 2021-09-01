Invesco V.I. Global Fund Buys Lonza Group, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Ambu A/S, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Capcom Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lonza Group, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Ambu A/S, Qualtrics International Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Capcom Co, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sage Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco V.I. Global Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco V.I. Global Fund owns 62 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invesco V.I. Global Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+v.i.+global+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 123,424 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% Facebook Inc (FB) - 430,607 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 181,675 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.1% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 290,860 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 319,152 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%

Invesco V.I. Global Fund initiated holding in Lonza Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $528.4 and $666.6, with an estimated average price of $587.04. The stock is now traded at around $775.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 18,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Global Fund initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1062.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Global Fund added to a holding in Ambu A/S by 68.47%. The purchase prices were between $216 and $355.4, with an estimated average price of $274.46. The stock is now traded at around $199.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 244,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Global Fund added to a holding in Qualtrics International Inc by 135.91%. The purchase prices were between $29.86 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $35.03. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 125,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Global Fund added to a holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $24.4, with an estimated average price of $22.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 210,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Invesco V.I. Global Fund sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Invesco V.I. Global Fund sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $82.78 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Invesco V.I. Global Fund sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.

Invesco V.I. Global Fund sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.