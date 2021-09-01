BetMGM Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Wyoming

PR Newswire

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM announced today the launch of its industry-leading digital sports betting platform in Wyoming. Wyoming marks the 14th market to offer BetMGM's mobile and online product.

"We're ecstatic that BetMGM is one of the first mobile sports betting platforms to launch in Wyoming, just in time for the start of the football season," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "Wyoming is an important state for us as we continue to expand BetMGM's footprint in the West. We're confident that its sports fans will enjoy the BetMGM experience."

The BetMGM app offers a user-friendly sports betting experience, making it easy to customize pre-game, in-play, futures and parlay wagers. BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program gives BetMGM customers in Wyoming the ability to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide, including Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, Beau Rivage in Mississippi and MGM Grand Detroit.

As BetMGM continues to expand its sports betting and iGaming platform to new states, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly.

The BetMGM app will be available for download in Wyoming on both iOS and Android, and is accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future results of BetMGM. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betmgm-launches-mobile-sports-betting-in-wyoming-301367912.html

SOURCE BetMGM