Baron Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Blackstone Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF

- New Purchases: IAU,
- Added Positions: VTIP, BSV, SUB, AGG, MUB, BWX, SPY, ESGD, FAN, MTUM, IQLT, CGW, GLD, IJR, ESGE, IEMG, EEM, QAI, DSI, FDN, CMCSA, IJH, AMLP, AAPL, XLY, VTV, VBK, VUG, PRF, PGF, FB, PPL, CVS, ARCC,
- Reduced Positions: VHT, PSK, MDY, IWD, IWF, VNQ, CWB, MSFT, BX, PGX, VGT, RSP, PEG, IBM, VTI, IEFA, SCHH, IVV, BDX, VCR, VCSH, VOE, XLRE, MMM, BA, CAT, CL, UPS, ITW, JPM, ROST, PFE, PEP, XLV, PYPL, XLU, VWO, VEA, MDLZ, NOK, SYY, TXN, WMT, IVW, YUM, IJJ, ZBH, DBC, NEA,
- Sold Out: GWPH, SIRI, TLT,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 76,781 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,303 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 259,813 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.67%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 50,010 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 92,253 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.50%
Baron Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 259,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 92,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 51,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 26,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 688.57%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.27.Reduced: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 21,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 21.13%. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)
Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 58.04%. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 2,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.57%. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $156.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)
Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 25.86%. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 215 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 55.56%. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $231.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 40 shares as of 2021-06-30.
