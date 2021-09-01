Logo
Baron Financial Group, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Blackstone Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baron Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, Blackstone Inc, Invesco Preferred ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baron Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Baron Financial Group, LLC owns 236 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baron Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baron+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baron Financial Group, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 76,781 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 33,303 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 259,813 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.67%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 50,010 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 92,253 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.50%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Baron Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 259,813 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.50%. The purchase prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 92,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31.06%. The purchase prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $107.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 51,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 26,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 21,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Baron Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 688.57%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.53 and $145.36, with an estimated average price of $138.9.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

Baron Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.09, with an estimated average price of $6.27.

Reduced: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)

Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $43.86, with an estimated average price of $43.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 21,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 21.13%. The sale prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 58.04%. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $15.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 2,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.57%. The sale prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $156.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)

Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 25.86%. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $193.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Baron Financial Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 55.56%. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $231.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Baron Financial Group, LLC still held 40 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baron Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Baron Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baron Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baron Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baron Financial Group, LLC keeps buying
