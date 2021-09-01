Logo
GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Salesforce.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GoalVest Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Salesforce.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GoalVest Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q2, GoalVest Advisory LLC owns 243 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GoalVest Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goalvest+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GoalVest Advisory LLC
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 67,266 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 58,671 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.69%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 113,539 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,573 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.40%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,906 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.18%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $176.69, with an estimated average price of $167. The stock is now traded at around $170.673000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 13,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $192.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 12,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 117,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 20,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $134.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 5,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2727.32%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $307.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 17,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.96%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $415.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 11,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $104.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 58,671 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $301.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 18,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.37%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 69,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 105.53%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $183.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 6,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: GLOBAL X FDS (BOTZ)

GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $31.6 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $34.23.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09.

Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of GoalVest Advisory LLC. Also check out:

1. GoalVest Advisory LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GoalVest Advisory LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GoalVest Advisory LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GoalVest Advisory LLC keeps buying
