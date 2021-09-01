Colony Family Offices, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Curis Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Apple Inc, Shopify Inc

- New Purchases: DFUS, CRIS, ARKG, FQAL, OPK,
- Added Positions: IJR, VTIP, SCHC, EEM, VV,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IVV, AMZN, VIG, AMJ,
- Sold Out: TSLA, SHOP, WTRG, JNJ, ES, KO, PLTR, BRK.A, DIS, HSY, CAT, GD, CRWD, SKX, ZM, ETSY, WFC, LMND, ROKU, APPN, LNC, TEAM, QCOM, FVRR, TAP, TTD, RH, MA, IAU, BRK.B,
These are the top 5 holdings of Colony Family Offices, LLC
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 1,064,709 shares, 30.63% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 697,601 shares, 22.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 448,287 shares, 20.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 133,790 shares, 9.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 103,856 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 30.63%. The holding were 1,064,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Curis Inc (CRIS)
Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in Curis Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.45 and $16.27, with an estimated average price of $11.35. The stock is now traded at around $8.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $93.1, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL)
Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.23 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $47.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.528100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: OPKO Health Inc (OPK)
Colony Family Offices, LLC initiated holding in OPKO Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.33 and $4.55, with an estimated average price of $3.93. The stock is now traded at around $3.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)
Colony Family Offices, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.23%. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $41.51. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,673 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $49.09, with an estimated average price of $46.87.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Colony Family Offices, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.
