IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretion

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, VanEck Vectors Retail ETF, FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,951 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1423675.00% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,332 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 92,960 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 226631.71% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 37,776 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) - 20,608 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $316.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 20,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $165.08 and $176.44, with an estimated average price of $171.76. The stock is now traded at around $181.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 33,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 115,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $76.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 72,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1062.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 5,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 34,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1423675.00%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $453.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.43%. The holding were 56,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 226631.71%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 92,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 5339.14%. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 43,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2666.67%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $415.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 109.89%. The purchase prices were between $62.15 and $90.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $58 and $61.73, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4.

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco India ETF. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $24.82.