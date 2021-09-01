IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretion

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF, VanEck Vectors Retail ETF, FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, sells Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q2, IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironbridge+private+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,951 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1423675.00%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,332 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
  3. Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 92,960 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 226631.71%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 37,776 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) - 20,608 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $316.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 20,608 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $165.08 and $176.44, with an estimated average price of $171.76. The stock is now traded at around $181.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 33,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $49.74, with an estimated average price of $49.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 115,892 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $78.32, with an estimated average price of $76.63. The stock is now traded at around $79.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 72,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $1062.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 5,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.73 and $137.7, with an estimated average price of $133.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 34,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1423675.00%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $453.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.43%. The holding were 56,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 226631.71%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 92,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 5339.14%. The purchase prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 43,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $188.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 19,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2666.67%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $415.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 109.89%. The purchase prices were between $62.15 and $90.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19. The stock is now traded at around $68.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The sale prices were between $100.1 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5.

Sold Out: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $58 and $61.73, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Sold Out: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.19 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $77.68.

Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4.

Sold Out: Invesco India ETF (PIN)

IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco India ETF. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $26.29, with an estimated average price of $24.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IronBridge Private Wealth, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider