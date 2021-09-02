Meridian Bioscience, Inc.: Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.: Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. ("Magellan"), expanded the Class I recall of its LeadCare® II Blood Lead Test Kits, LeadCare Plus® Blood Lead Test Kits, and LeadCare Ultra® Blood Lead Test Kits (the "LeadCare Test Kits") for the detection of lead in whole blood.

Magellan provides two controls in the test kits which are designed to mimic blood and are spiked with lead to specific target values with an associated acceptable range. Results of the control tests within the acceptable range indicate that the system is operating properly before testing patient samples. In May 2021, Magellan initiated this voluntary recall after identifying an ongoing issue with testing of the controls included in the LeadCare Test Kits. Magellan continues to investigate this issue and has conducted extensive testing to evaluate potential root causes.

Scope of Recall
Magellan received reports that control tests of either the "Low-Control" (e.g., the "Level 1" control at approximately 9 mg/dL ± 3 mg/dL) and/or the "High-Control" (e.g., the "Level 2" control at approximately 28 mg/dL ± 4 mg/dL) generated a "low" result (i.e., "Control Out of Range-Low" ["COOR-L"]). Magellan initiated the recall because the impacted LeadCare Test Kits lots could potentially underestimate blood lead levels when processing patient blood samples.

As part of the recall to the user level, Magellan is notifying customers and distributors affected by the recall. Magellan's customer recall notification provides instructions for the return and replacement of the impacted LeadCare Test Kits (see list of affected lot numbers below).

Catalog No.

Product

Lot Number

Expiration Date

70-6762

LeadCare® II Blood Lead Test Kit

2012M sub-lots***

Apr 8, 2022

2013M*

Apr 22, 2022

2014M*

Apr 29, 2022

2015M*

May 12, 2022

2016M*

May 19, 2022

2017M*

Jun 10, 2022

2018M

Jun 6, 2022

2101M**

Jul 28, 2022

2102M

Sept 30, 2021

2103M**

Aug 18, 2022

2105M**

Sep 11, 2022

2106M**

Jan 21, 2022

2107M**

Sept 30, 2022

2109M

Oct 15, 2022

2110M

Oct 29, 2022

2111M

May 31, 2022

2112M

Nov 13, 2022

2113M

Jun 30, 2022

2114M

Dec 17, 2022

7114M

Dec 17, 2022

2115M

Dec 29, 2022

82-0004
70-8098

LeadCare Plus® Blood Lead Test Kit
LeadCare Ultra® Blood Lead Test Kit

2011MU*

Mar 25, 2022

2104MU**

Aug 25, 2022

2108MU**

Mar 31, 2022

* Lots previously included in the recall initiated on May 7, 2021
** Lots previously included in the recall initiated on June 11, 2021
*** Only the following sub-lots of lot 2012M are included in the recall: -08, -09, -10, -11, -12, -13, and -14

Magellan recommends the following:

  • Customers should discontinue use of all LeadCare Test Kits lots identified as part of the recall and quarantine remaining inventory.
  • Distributors should stop distribution of all LeadCare Test Kits lots identified as part of the recall, review current inventory and quarantine any remaining stock.
  • Health Care Providers should evaluate patient test results that were generated with all recalled lots.
    • Suspect results should be confirmed with an alternative lead testing option, such as those using Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) or Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (GFAAS) at a high complexity, CLIA-certified, reference laboratory.
    • See CDC's recommended actions based on blood lead level: https://www.cdc.gov/nceh/lead/advisory/acclpp/actions-blls.htm
  • Promptly complete and return the Customer Notification Form in the Urgent Medical Device Recall letter to [email protected] or FAX to (978) 600-1480. Complete this form even if you have no remaining inventory. These forms are also available on Magellan's COOR-L recall webpage: https://www.magellandx.com/resources/leadcare-test-kit-controls-out-of-range-low-coor-lo-recall/
  • After the form has been submitted, contact Magellan Technical Support 1-800-275-0102 to obtain a FedEx label to return any remaining inventory to Magellan and receive replacement product when available.

Product distribution has been paused until further notice and replacement product is currently unavailable. Magellan continues to investigate the root cause of the COOR-LO failure mode and is working diligently to find a solution to resume shipments/replacements as quickly as possible. If you have questions about this recall, please contact Magellan's LeadCare® Product Support Team at 1-800-275-0102, or email at [email protected].

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has been notified of this recall.

FDA MedWatch Reporting
Adverse reactions/events or product concerns may also be reported to FDA's MedWatch online voluntary reporting system.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian's shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian's website address is www.meridianbioscience.com.

Contact:
Charlie Wood
Vice President - Investor Relations
Meridian Bioscience, Inc.
Phone: +1 513.271.3700
Email: [email protected]

image.png

SOURCE: Meridian Bioscience, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662446/Meridian-Bioscience-Inc-Magellan-Diagnostics-Inc-Expands-Voluntary-Recall-of-LeadCare-Test-Kits

img.ashx?id=662446

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment