Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund Buys Adobe Inc, Facebook Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, RingCentral Inc, Microchip Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Facebook Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Target Corp, Agilent Technologies Inc, sells The Trade Desk Inc, RingCentral Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund owns 73 stocks with a total value of $895 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+v.i.+capital+appreciation+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,439 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 227,025 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,659 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 318,441 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 118,298 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.82%
New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $665.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $609.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 13,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $246.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 28,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RH (RH)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $704.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 8,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $292.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $382.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 118,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 90.88%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 87,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $224.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 108,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in General Motors Co by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 178,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 44.85%. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $101.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 100,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $109.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 120,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 41.46%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 44,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 47.76%. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 37,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 40.45%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 184,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 42.39%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $582.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 8,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 26.41%. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 95,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $599.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 12,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider