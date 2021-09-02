Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund Buys Adobe Inc, Facebook Inc, TransDigm Group Inc, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, RingCentral Inc, Microchip Technology Inc

- New Purchases: ADBE, TDG, TGT, RH, LLY, ODFL, HCA, COIN,
- Added Positions: FB, A, NVDA, GM, CZR, AMD, EL, HUBS, UNH, DHR, GS, IDXX, CRWD, DOCU,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, FCX, TSM, NFLX, ATVI, LRCX, AMAT, CMG, RIO, CAT, MSCI, EMN, WST, NXPI, ALGN, URI, MRVL,
- Sold Out: TTD, RNG, MCHP, BKNG, BA, PINS, OKTA, KSU, DKNG, TMO, SYY, DXCM, MKTX, ILMN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,439 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 227,025 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,659 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 318,441 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 118,298 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.82%
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $665.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 23,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $609.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 13,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $246.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 28,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RH (RH)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $704.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 8,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96. The stock is now traded at around $292.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 16,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 44.82%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $382.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 118,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 90.88%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $175.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 87,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 31.71%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $224.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 108,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in General Motors Co by 76.26%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $49.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 178,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 44.85%. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $101.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 100,868 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $109.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 120,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $235.53 and $330.51, with an estimated average price of $285.53.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 41.46%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $164.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 44,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 47.76%. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $120.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 37,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 40.45%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 184,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 42.39%. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $582.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 8,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 26.41%. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 95,987 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 22.73%. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $599.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund still held 12,863 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund. Also check out:
