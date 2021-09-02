Logo
Stuart F. Simpson is THINK Surgical's New President and Chief Executive Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the appointment of Stuart F. Simpson as its president and chief executive officer. Mr. Simpson's decades of experience in the medical device industry, particularly his deep understanding of the orthopedics industry and orthopedic surgical robots, makes him the ideal person to lead THINK Surgical.

THINK_Surgical_Inc_Stuart_Simpson.jpg

Mr. Simpson had a successful 24-year career at Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) holding roles of increasing responsibility in Europe, Asia Pacific and the United States. Most recently he served as president of the Joint Replacement Division, where he led an orthopedic industry transformation that established surgical robotic joint replacement as a standard of care. His leadership also led to an increase in Stryker's organizational capabilities and customer satisfaction through strategies focusing on digital data and bundled payments for care improvement. Stuart helped Stryker complete a number of business development deals, including the acquisition of Mako Surgical Corp. in 2013. Prior to joining Stryker, Stuart gained diverse commercial experience in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industry.

"THINK's potential for commercial growth is enormous and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this effort," said Mr. Simpson. "I am particularly excited by THINK's industry leading technology with its active robot capability and open implant platform. The value proposition for customers, especially implant flexibility, will be the foundation of THINK's growth."

"Stuart is renowned for creating and implementing industry-leading commercial practices across the orthopedics landscape," said Mannami Shuzo, chairman of the board of THINK Surgical. "His innovative thinking and global experience in medical device and healthcare with a reputation for achieving tangible results will be invaluable to THINK as we focus on our commercial strategy. He brings a mix of strong experience and leadership that will empower the growth and continuous innovation of THINK."

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets active robotics for orthopedic surgery. The core technology of the TSolution One system has been used in tens of thousands of successful total joint replacements worldwide.The TSolution One system is the only robot available for total joint replacement procedures that features an open implant library.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine of our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TSolution One system for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical, TSolution One, TPLAN and TCAT are registered trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc. ©2021 THINK Surgical, Inc. All rights reserved.

Sheri Hensley
[email protected]
C. 510-602-0951

THINK_Color_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF94205&sd=2021-09-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stuart-f-simpson-is-think-surgicals-new-president-and-chief-executive-officer-301367963.html

SOURCE THINK Surgical, Inc.

