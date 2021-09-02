Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 02, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owns 894 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sargent+bickham+lagudis+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,206,399 shares, 11.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  2. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 428,926 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 143,135 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 140,165 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.6%
  5. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 817,223 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $267.73 and $293.69, with an estimated average price of $282.49. The stock is now traded at around $316.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.54 and $56.37, with an estimated average price of $55.56. The stock is now traded at around $56.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $51.79, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04. The stock is now traded at around $45.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 415.00%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 144,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 37.01%. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $39.7, with an estimated average price of $39.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 379,653 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.28%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 59,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 98.54%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $91.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $77.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 111,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 925.45%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $113.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

Sold Out: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The sale prices were between $6.44 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $8.59.

Reduced: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.45%. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $31.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 39,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.95%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 2,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.14%. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 44,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.71%. The sale prices were between $51.78 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 100,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.57%. The sale prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 6,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 96.68%. The sale prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC still held 254 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC. Also check out:

1. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider