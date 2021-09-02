T Stamp Inc Announces Former Mastercard VP Joins Trust Stamp as CIO

Former Mastercard VP Joins Trust Stamp as Chief Innovation Officer

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Trust Stamp ( OTCQX:IDAID, Financial)(Euronext Growth:AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today welcomes Raman Narayanswamy to its team as Chief Innovation Officer. The addition of this executive leadership role is key to accelerating Trust Stamp's ambitious global growth plans.

Formerly Vice President, Humanitarian & Development (Digital Identity) at Mastercard, Narayanswamy is an identity and cybersecurity expert with over 20 years of experience working across public and private sectors. In his role at Mastercard, Narayanswamy was responsible for the overarching digital identity strategy in underserved markets around the world, which included innovating sustainable solutions that promote financial inclusion, and growing strategic partnerships for the humanitarian, development, and government sectors.

During this time, Narayanswamy worked closely with Trust Stamp to drive the Company's first public collaboration with Mastercard, a secure non-PII authentication network for both online and offline environments. Their technology is now used to enhance data privacy and portability in Mastercard's Inclusive Identity ecosystem. Trust Stamp announced a strategic investment from Mastercard in 2020.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner comments: "Trust Stamp's commitment to innovation has driven our advances in the dynamic market for digital identity solutions across enterprise security and fraud prevention, data protection and privacy, and financial accessibility applications. As we work to further productize our growing IP portfolio, placing dedicated focus on innovation is an important move at this current stage in company growth.

Raman's experience delivering transformative technology solutions with a comprehensive understanding of market needs complements our continued cross-industry growth efforts, and his ongoing commitment to innovation for inclusion reflects the values and mission of our company. We look forward to leveraging Raman's expertise to further capture innovative uses for our technology, identify key partnerships, and strengthen our strategic vision."

Narayanswamy previously led the biometrics division of Hewlett-Packard where he worked with national ID programs around the world. Earlier in his career, he guided digital identity initiatives around network operation and data exchange ecosystems as an advisor to Verizon and Payfone. His technical expertise includes biometric solutions, cryptography, and distributed ledger technologies.

Narayanswamy commented: "I am excited to join the Trust Stamp team after working closely with them for several years. Trust Stamp's data tokenization technology is fundamental to providing an absolute privacy-centric and secure approach to digital presence that eliminates the potential for identity data to be weaponized. The role of Chief Innovation Officer offers unique opportunities for innovation, as I believe the only limit to the use of Trust Stamp's technology is your imagination!"

In line with the expansion of Trust Stamp's executive team and capabilities, the Company is currently raising a public $5M round of funding to support their application to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and to accelerate their commercial growth trajectory. Trust Stamp invites the public to learn more about the investment opportunity here: https://www.investintruststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:IDAID*) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth:AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 80 people with flagship customers including Mastercard International and FIS.

*A stock split was effected on August 23, 2021, at which time the post-split shares began trading on OTCQX under the trading symbol "IDAID". 20 business days, after this date, the Company's trading symbol will revert to "IDAI"

